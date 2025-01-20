As you know the elections for the bargaining committee have been finalized and your new bargaining committee has met for three days this week. We worked hard to review all of the membership surveys, and other memberships submissions to determine your bargaining priorities.



We have a tentative date in February to exchange proposals with the employer and we are waiting to finalize further bargaining dates.



We will have regular communication with the members. Please make sure that you are registered to receive emails from the BCGEU. If you know a member who is not receiving these emails, please forward them this message and remind them to update their contact information at the BCGEU member portal. Please note: This is not the same as signing a union card; if you are not sure if you need to sign a card or have not signed one, please email [email protected].



If you have any questions, please reach out to a steward or a member of the bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member

Christopher Jeffery, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Pinch, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP