Bargaining update: Mediation continues

Following the government's request last Thursday to enter non-binding mediation, talks began at noon on Saturday and have continued throughout the weekend. Respected mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers are facilitating discussions aimed at resolving this labour dispute as it enters its eighth week.

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee came to mediation prepared to work hard and determined to reach a fair deal that members like you will want to ratify. We remain cautiously optimistic that the government's decision to request mediation signals a shift toward more productive dialogue.

As shared on Friday, picket lines will remain up during mediation to demonstrate our collective strength and maintain pressure on government. Escalation will continue until we reach a tentative agreement that respects the value of your work and meets the needs of members. It's important to note that this progress is a direct result of your determination and unwavering solidarity on the picket lines over the last seven weeks. Strength on the lines equals strength at the table.

We hope to have more to share soon. Your bargaining committee will continue to keep you informed as mediation progresses.

