Due to the current pandemic, BCGEU is postponing all non-essential meetings within the next 60 days. This means that the parties will not meet in mediated bargaining until May 20, 2020 at the earliest.

As the strike mandate you provided expires after 90 days, we will be holding another strike vote prior to mediation. This meeting will be schedule to take place in mid-May at the earliest.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

In solidarity,

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair

Pooran Qasimi, Bargaining Committee Member

Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP