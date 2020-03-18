 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Bargaining update: Mediation REVISED for members at Native Education College - BCGEU

Published on March 18, 2020

Due to the current pandemic, BCGEU is postponing all non-essential meetings within the next 60 days. This means that the parties will not meet in mediated bargaining until May 20, 2020 at the earliest. 

As the strike mandate you provided expires after 90 days, we will be holding another strike vote prior to mediation. This meeting will be schedule to take place in mid-May at the earliest.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

 

In solidarity,

 

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair
Pooran Qasimi, Bargaining Committee Member
Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations


Download NOB barg update 20mar17.pdf

