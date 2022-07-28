A delegation from the constituent unions of the CBA met with HEABC and a representative of the Public Sector Employers' Council Secretariat (PSEC) on November 3, 2022.



It was our goal to impress upon PSEC that the CBA was unable to meet the core priorities we had established based on the monetary offer we have received. In particular we outlined the dramatic differences in compensation between CBA and FBA workers and the impact it has had, and will continue to have, on recruitment and retention in the CBA.



Although we feel we clearly demonstrated the disparity, we have received no indication that the monetary offer from the Province of B.C. will change.



We are deeply disappointed and feel there is no purpose in further meetings with HEABC until we have had the chance to speak directly to members. Over the next several weeks and into the new year, locals will be reaching out to the membership.



This will be your opportunity to learn more about what a deal based on the current offer would mean for you, what essential services are and how they work, and what a potential strike vote and resulting job action would look like. More importantly, it will be your opportunity to voice your opinion to your elected officers.



If you want to share feedback immediately, please contact your local chair – you can find contact information here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/component-8-locals. If you are willing to help hand out strike or ratification ballots at your worksite, click here to sign up.



As we move forward, please make sure our union has your complete contact information. You can review this on the Member Portal by logging in here. If you've forgotten your password, you can reset it here. If you don't yet have a Member Portal account, click here to sign up today.



We anticipate this process will be completed in mid-January and the constituent unions of the CBA will reconvene at that time.



In solidarity,



Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP