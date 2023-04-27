Your Bargaining Committee will be commencing negotiations with the Employer from May 30 to June 1, 2023, in Victoria. Although we hope to conclude negotiations during those three days it may be necessary to schedule additional dates.



We are very pleased that so many of you participated in the bargaining survey and we feel confident that we have meaningful data from you that will inform some of the difficult decisions we will make during the bargaining process.



Bargaining updates will continue to be sent out electronically so please ensure that the union has your most up to date contact information by visiting the member portal: https://my.bcgeu.ca/login.



We can't do this alone. If you are interested in helping promote and distributing the survey or be part of our support network throughout the bargaining process, please contact one of the bargaining committee members. Ask your coworkers if they have received this email – if they haven't encourage them to visit the member portal so we can ensure they receive future communications.



On behalf of your Bargaining Committee,



Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Natalie Baker (301)

Tanner Donald (302)

Camilla Pierce (302)

Richard Tones – BCGEU Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP