Bargaining update – progress at the table continues

Members standing together have made all the difference.

Negotiations resumed this week in response to a significant new commitment from government, one that acknowledges key priorities identified by members.

This commitment was laid out in a bargaining framework that provides a monetary package equal to that offered to other public service workers in B.C., with wage increases as well as additional dollars for priorities addressing working conditions and service improvements. This includes the need to address professional shortages driving wait times and cancelation of services for the public.

Your bargaining team is now hard at work to determine how those priorities will be achieved in this contract.

Members like you have pulled together, standing shoulder to shoulder, bringing us closer to the deal we need. There is a lot of hard work yet to be done, but we believe we are on the path to an agreement that improves working conditions for members, and for the public who depend on their care.

We will share more information as it becomes available.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations