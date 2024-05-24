Over the next ten days, members of your Bargaining Committee will be touring worksites in all areas of the province to speak with you directly. Here is the schedule of our visits:

We know you are busy and we don't want to disrupt the workplace. We welcome the opportunity to gather in breakrooms or designated areas when you are available. We look forward to talking with you and answering questions.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.





In solidarity,



Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee member

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



