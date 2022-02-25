The fourth week of public service bargaining has wrapped for the week of March 1st in Victoria. Your bargaining committee will meet with the employer – B.C.’s Public Service Agency – again next week in Vancouver.



Negotiations of non-monetary issues continue to be productive. Your bargaining committee has made progress on the following collective agreement language:

Improvements to the process to post auxiliary seniority lists electronically

Expansion of the use of cross ministry eligibility lists

Improvements to the adjudication process for sexual harassment complaints

Agreement to renew employment security provisions

Agreement to maintain the Liquor Distribution Branch’s retail and distribution system as part of the public service

Your committee heard loud and clear from members in all components that compensation was going to be critical to achieving a deal. We haven’t forgotten and will be exchanging monetary packages with the employer next week.



VIDEO: Bargaining 101



Bargaining can be a long and complex process. To help members better understand what’s involved, we’ve produced a video explaining each step of bargaining. The video features members of your bargaining committee and is indexed by topic, so that each link that goes directly to the start of each individual topic:

REMINDER: Your bargaining committee needs to be able to communicate important information about the bargaining process. Please check with your coworkers to ensure they are receiving these updates. Log in to update your information here. It’s important that we have your personal email address and personal cell phone number.



Your bargaining committee will continue updating you as bargaining proceeds and will keep you informed every step of the way.





In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Cynthia Mepham-Egli, Component 6 Acting First Vice-Chairperson

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12 First Vice-Chairperson

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Chief Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff



UWU/MoveUP