The fourth week of public service bargaining has wrapped for the week of March 1st in Victoria. Your bargaining committee will meet with the employer – B.C.’s Public Service Agency – again next week in Vancouver.
Negotiations of non-monetary issues continue to be productive. Your bargaining committee has made progress on the following collective agreement language:
- Improvements to the process to post auxiliary seniority lists electronically
- Expansion of the use of cross ministry eligibility lists
- Improvements to the adjudication process for sexual harassment complaints
- Agreement to renew employment security provisions
- Agreement to maintain the Liquor Distribution Branch’s retail and distribution system as part of the public service
Your committee heard loud and clear from members in all components that compensation was going to be critical to achieving a deal. We haven’t forgotten and will be exchanging monetary packages with the employer next week.
VIDEO: Bargaining 101
Bargaining can be a long and complex process. To help members better understand what’s involved, we’ve produced a video explaining each step of bargaining. The video features members of your bargaining committee and is indexed by topic, so that each link that goes directly to the start of each individual topic:
- Determining Bargaining Priorities
- At the Bargaining Table
- Reaching Impasse: Escalation and Job Action
- Voting on a tentative agreement
- A Deal is Reached
REMINDER: Your bargaining committee needs to be able to communicate important information about the bargaining process. Please check with your coworkers to ensure they are receiving these updates. Log in to update your information here. It’s important that we have your personal email address and personal cell phone number.
Your bargaining committee will continue updating you as bargaining proceeds and will keep you informed every step of the way.
In solidarity,
Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee
Stephanie Smith, President
Paul Finch, Treasurer
Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President
Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1
Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5
Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6
Cynthia Mepham-Egli, Component 6 Acting First Vice-Chairperson
Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12
Matt Damario, Component 12 First Vice-Chairperson
Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20
Michael Eso, Secretary and Chief Negotiator
Lisa Lane, Support Staff
UWU/MoveUP
