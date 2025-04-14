Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Bargaining your new collective agreement starts soon - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 14, 2025

We are gearing up to start negotiating your new collective agreement. Bargaining is set to begin mid-May, and right now, your bargaining committee is in preparation mode, busy creating the proposal package that reflects all unions' identified priorities. 

 

A collective agreement is a written contract that sets out the terms and conditions of your employment and includes elements such as wages, benefits, working hours, and grievance procedures.


In community social services your collective agreement is the result of bargaining, a process where your union, through the Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) and your employer, represented by the Community Social Services Employers' Association (CSSEA), negotiate a group agreement.

 

As you may know, our current collective agreement expired on Monday, March 31st.We want to reassure you that the terms of our agreement will stay in effect until a new one is negotiated and ratified. So, it remains business as usual for you and your coworkers. 

 

Your Bargaining Committee

 

Andrea Duncan – BCGEU – Chair, CSSBA Bargaining Committee
Pamela Pye – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU Community Living Services Caucus 
Kari Bepple – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU General Services Caucus 
John Manthorpe – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU Indigenous Services Caucus 
Sharon Campbell – BCGEU 
Jessica Daigneault – BCGEU 
April Duffield – BCGEU 
Tammy Lewis – BCGEU 
Michelle Nestoruk – BCGEU 
Angela Reed – BCGEU 
Andrew Stahl – BCGEU 
Ash Vomacka – BCGEU 
Kate Banky – BCGEU 
Wynn Hartfelder – BCGEU 
Sharon Hollingsworth – BCGEU 

 

Ryan Stewart
Chief Negotiator, CSSBA
Staff Representative, BCGEU Negotiations Department 

 

New Bargaining Website


The BCGEU has developed an info hub for members during Public Sector Bargaining 2025. Check out the Community Social Services bargaining hub here.
 
The website features educational materials such as information about the bargaining process, public service FAQs, a summary of key information this round of bargaining, media coverage, and more.

The website is intended to help members quickly find information and updates about the negotiation of their next agreement and provide members all they need to know about bargaining.

 

Update your Contact Information 

If you know of anyone who is not receiving BCGEU email updates, please refer them to the BCGEU member portal to sign-up so they can receive bargaining updates. Take a moment to make sure all of your contact information is up to date as well! 



