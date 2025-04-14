We are gearing up to start negotiating your new collective agreement. Bargaining is set to begin mid-May, and right now, your bargaining committee is in preparation mode, busy creating the proposal package that reflects all unions' identified priorities.

A collective agreement is a written contract that sets out the terms and conditions of your employment and includes elements such as wages, benefits, working hours, and grievance procedures.



In community social services your collective agreement is the result of bargaining, a process where your union, through the Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) and your employer, represented by the Community Social Services Employers' Association (CSSEA), negotiate a group agreement.

As you may know, our current collective agreement expired on Monday, March 31st.We want to reassure you that the terms of our agreement will stay in effect until a new one is negotiated and ratified. So, it remains business as usual for you and your coworkers.

Your Bargaining Committee

Andrea Duncan – BCGEU – Chair, CSSBA Bargaining Committee

Pamela Pye – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU Community Living Services Caucus

Kari Bepple – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU General Services Caucus

John Manthorpe – BCGEU – Co-Chair, BCGEU Indigenous Services Caucus

Sharon Campbell – BCGEU

Jessica Daigneault – BCGEU

April Duffield – BCGEU

Tammy Lewis – BCGEU

Michelle Nestoruk – BCGEU

Angela Reed – BCGEU

Andrew Stahl – BCGEU

Ash Vomacka – BCGEU

Kate Banky – BCGEU

Wynn Hartfelder – BCGEU

Sharon Hollingsworth – BCGEU

Ryan Stewart

Chief Negotiator, CSSBA

Staff Representative, BCGEU Negotiations Department

New Bargaining Website



The BCGEU has developed an info hub for members during Public Sector Bargaining 2025. Check out the Community Social Services bargaining hub here.



The website features educational materials such as information about the bargaining process, public service FAQs, a summary of key information this round of bargaining, media coverage, and more.



The website is intended to help members quickly find information and updates about the negotiation of their next agreement and provide members all they need to know about bargaining.

Update your Contact Information

If you know of anyone who is not receiving BCGEU email updates, please refer them to the BCGEU member portal to sign-up so they can receive bargaining updates. Take a moment to make sure all of your contact information is up to date as well!





