Nominations are now open for two shop stewards and one alternate steward

at your worksite.

This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.

Please see your worksite union board for nomination forms if you want to nominate a co-worker or become a steward.



The union provides training to support you in your new role!

Nominations will close at 5:00 pm, September 2, 2022.

Send completed nomination form: attention: Jackie McGuire

Email: [email protected] | Fax: 604-215-1499





In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry

Local 403 Chairperson / Component 4 VP



Jacqueline McGuire

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP