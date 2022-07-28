Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 25, 2022

Nominations are now open for two shop stewards and one alternate steward
at your worksite.
This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.

Please see your worksite union board for nomination forms if you want to nominate a co-worker or become a steward.
 
The union provides training to support you in your new role!

Nominations will close at 5:00 pm, September 2, 2022. 
Send completed nomination form: attention: Jackie McGuire
Email: [email protected] | Fax: 604-215-1499

In solidarity,
 
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson / Component 4 VP
 
Jacqueline McGuire
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here



