The B.C. government's 2026/27 budget, Securing B.C.'s Future, avoids the most severe austerity measures many feared-but it still raises serious concerns for public services and the workers who deliver them.

BCGEU's budget analysis finds that while the province is not facing an immediate fiscal crisis, the government's failure to meaningfully address long-standing revenue shortfalls and strategically invest in crumbling public services risks service reductions through workforce cuts, delayed capital projects, and growing pressure on frontline staff.

Rather than relying on attrition and "right-sizing" the public sector, our analysis shows that B.C. needs a stronger, fairer approach to revenue generation-one that ensures high-income earners and resource industries contribute their fair share, while protecting the services British Columbians rely on.

Read the full analysis to understand what Budget 2026 means for public services, workers, and the province's long-term economic future.

Download PDF of full analysis here





UWU/MoveUP