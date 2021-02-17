Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. BC Cannabis Store Located at 31956 Lougheed Highway in Mission - Steward Nomination Results - BCGEU

BC Cannabis Store Located at 31956 Lougheed Highway in Mission - Steward Nomination Results - BCGEU

Published on February 17, 2021

Steward nominations are now closed for the BC Cannabis store located in Mission.

Please be advised that Christopher Petrovics has been acclaimed into the position of Steward.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome Christopher.


In solidarity

Kimberlee MacGregor Chad Blackey
L504 Chair Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP