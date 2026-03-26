Steward Nomination Results

Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as the stewards at BC Centre for Disease Control – HSP located at 655 12th Ave W, Vancouver.

Maria Lydia Olaer

Congratulations to the new steward. Thank you for stepping up to fill these important roles! Maria will be joining Marie as the stewards at your worksite.



Together, your new stewards are:

Marie de Tassigny

Maria Lydia Olaer

If you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact your worksite stewards or a steward on your Local 403 executive. If the steward is unsure how to answer your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.



Congratulations again to the new steward at BC Centre for Disease Control!



In solidarity,



Jennifer Arnold

Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP