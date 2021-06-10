Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. BC Centre for Disease Control BCGEU 403 Facilities Bargaining Association Members - Steward Results - BCGEU

BC Centre for Disease Control BCGEU 403 Facilities Bargaining Association Members - Steward Results - BCGEU

Published on June 10, 2021

Please be advised that Benedicta Lomboy-Salamatin has been acclaimed for the position of Shop Steward for your worksite.

Thank you to all those that participated in the process.

Congratulations Benedicta!
 
In solidarity
 
 
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson/Comp 4 VP
 
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire,
BCGEU Staff Representative
 
Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP