To: All BCGEU Members at BC Corps of Commissionaires

(West Coast Express Station Attendants)

Re: Bargaining Committee Nominations – Two (2) Positions

*Please note that we are re-running the nomination for the bargaining committee members as we need 1 more person to complete the committee.

As the collective agreement with your Employer expires February 2023, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.

The Union needs your help. We need your participation in the preparation for the bargaining process. The first step is to elect a Union Bargaining Committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the Employer's Bargaining Committee. You will need to elect a maximum of two bargaining committee members.

Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the Bargaining Committee member positions. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Nominations for the Bargaining Committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 , by fax at 604-215-1410, by email to his support at [email protected] or delivered to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.

The Bargaining Committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the Bargaining Committee; your collective agreement allows for Union-paid leave for bargaining purposes.

We will also be preparing proposals that we will present to the Employer. All members are encouraged to take the time to provide input by completing the attached bargaining questionnaire.

Please return the completed questionnaire to Staff Representative, Waheed Taiwo, via facsimile at 604-215-1410, by email at [email protected] or by mail to Suite 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4 by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023.

In solidarity,

Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP