To: All BCGEU Members at BC Corps of Commissionaires (West Coast Express Attendants)

Re: BCGEU Worksite Visit

On Wednesday, February 15th, from 10 AM to 2 PM, your BCGEU Staff Representative and the Local 1003 Chairperson will be visiting your workplace. To provide easier access, the meeting point will be the Tim Hortons shop at 3025 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam. Please come by and say hello. We hope to hear from you about what is going on in your workplace.





As you know, your collective agreement will be expiring soon. We want to know what changes or improvement you would like to see in your collective agreement. Now is the time to share this information! Please share your collective agreement related concerns with us and with your collective bargaining committee.





While you also have an opportunity to put your concerns forward through other avenues (surveys, etc.), this is an opportunity to start the discussion.





The nomination process for your bargaining committee members has already started. Please consider running as a bargaining committee member or nominate one of your co-workers to become your representative on the Bargaining Committee.





Please remember to give the Union your updated contact information so we can keep you in the loop about bargaining and other issues affecting your workplace.





We are looking forward to seeing you all for our BCGEU M2M worksite visit on February 15th from 10 AM to 2 PM, at 3025 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam.

In solidarity,

Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative

Lana Vincent, Local 1003 Chairperson & Executive Vice chairperson, Operational Services

