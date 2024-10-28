As a BCGEU member employed by BC NDP MLAs, you may have some questions about next steps now that the election is over – especially if your MLA has retired or has not been re-elected.

Because you are employed directly by your member, if they retire or do not get re-elected, you will be laid off with notice deemed to be served as of October 19, 2024. Your exact situation may vary, depending on whether your MLA has retired or was not successfully re-elected, so it is important to have conversations with your employer and to consult a steward if anything remains unclear.



Layoff and Recall

As you may know, Article 11 of your collective agreement lays out your layoff and recall rights. If you are laid off because your MLA has retired or was not re-elected, you are entitled to anywhere between one and three months' notice or pay in lieu, depending on your seniority. You are also entitled to remain on the recall list for up to two years past your layoff date. After election day, MLAs generally have a six-week period within which they can wrap up their offices. This means that CAs can generally work out much of their notice period.



CA Transition Allowance

Depending on your specific hiring situation and level of seniority, you may be eligible for the centrally-funded CA Transition Allowance (CATA). CAs with a minimum of three months' continuous service who are employed, or on an approved leave of absence, as of September 21, 2024 are eligible for the CATA. The specific amount you may be entitled to will depend on your length of service, hours of work and average pay over the past twelve months.

For more information about CATA visit this link.

CATA is only payable for CAs who are not re-hired by another MLA within two months of their last day of employment. Payment of the CATA is typically withheld until after the two-month period has passed. If you prefer to be paid out immediately, and are certain you will not be seeking re-employment with another MLA within the two-month period, you can waive the waiting period and ask your payroll department to issue the funds immediately by signing an agreement affirming that you do not intend to seek re-employment with another MLA within the two-month period of the CATA and agreeing to repay to amount if you do.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to a steward if you have any questions or concerns. If you do not know who your steward is, the best way to find out is to call or e-mail your local BCGEU area office.

In solidarity,

Joanna Lord

Component 7 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP