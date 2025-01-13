Friends,

Nominations are now open for the bargaining committee to negotiate a renewal collective agreement with your Employer. Your current collective agreement expires on June 30, 2025. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the Union Staff Representative and other elected leaders to help ensure members' voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.

There are four (4) spots available, as follows:

Chairperson of the Bargaining Committee, one (1) position

Bargaining Committee Member, two (2) positions

Alternate Bargaining Committee Member, one (1) position

If there are more nominees than positions for any of Chairperson, Member or Alternate, voting will occur by secret ballot vote following the close of nominations. The election for Chairperson will be conducted first. The candidate with the most votes will be elected. Once the Chairperson has been chosen, if necessary, there will be an election for the two Bargaining Committee members and then for the Alternate position (training opportunity). Detailed instructions will be distributed with the ballots at that time. Please note that if you are not a member – i.e. signed membership card, you are not eligible to run for a position on the bargaining committee or vote. If you are unsure of your status, please email [email protected] to inquire. If you know you have not signed a card, please email the same address and we will send you a digital member card.

Yes, you can be nominated for the Chairperson position, for a Bargaining Committee member positions and for the Alternate position. If you are elected Chairperson, your nomination for the Committee member would be unnecessary and withdrawn. If you are nominated for Chairperson and are unsuccessful your nomination for Bargaining Committee Member and/or Alternate will move forward.

A member who wishes to serve on the committee must complete and submit a nomination form. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator. If you wish to stand for election for both the Chair and committee member, please check both boxes.

Nominations close on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 1⁄2 x 11 sheet, black and white, colour bios will be adjusted to black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate's bio may not contain false or misleading information. This must be received at the area office by 5:00 p.m. the following business day after close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Zoe Towle by fax to 604‑294‑5092, and by email to [email protected].

Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.

nominations is The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.

If you know someone who is not receiving these emails, please forward them this message and remind them to update their contact information at the BCGEU member portal. Only those who have signed a member card may participate in a bargaining committee election; to check if you have a signed card, or to receive a membership application, please email [email protected].

In solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative

