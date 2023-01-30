As announced in our last bulletin, a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and the BC Energy Regulator. Your bargaining committee is pleased to share the attached Ratification Document for your review.

Members are encouraged to attend an information session in BCER offices and virtually via Teams on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, starting at 1:30pm. Your Bargaining Committee will be on hand to review the settlement agreement we negotiated with the employer on your behalf. At this meeting, we will provide an overview of the negotiations, the 2022 bargaining mandate, highlight key improvements we've achieved with this agreement and answer any questions you may have.

A meeting invite with additional details will be sent out to members later this week.

Following the meeting on April 4th, members will have the opportunity to vote on this tentative agreement. The ratification process will be conducted electronically, and members will receive an email with a link and unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote – this will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you do not receive the voting email, or have difficulty casting your ballot, please contact [email protected] by Friday, April 14th at 4:00pm to allow for sufficient time to troubleshoot and assist before voting closes. Deadline to cast your vote is 4:00pm on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement.

In solidarity,

Chris Grieve, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Amanda Fraser, Bargaining Committee Member

John Warner, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download BCER Ratification Document 23Mar28.pdf

Download Ratification Document 23Mar28.pdf



