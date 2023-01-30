To: All Members at BC Family Maintenance Agency

Re: April 1, 2023 General Wage Increase Update



New inflation figures released on March 21 confirm that the maximum wage protections in your collective agreement will be triggered, and members will receive the full 6.75% wage increase effective April 1, 2023.



Our union is working to make sure that you receive this wage increase as soon as possible.



Your collective agreement also includes wage protections for the April 1, 2024 wage increases. We expect to have approximations of the April 1, 2024 increase around this time next year.



In Solidarity,



Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member (NICO)

Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member (LMCO)

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member (VCO)

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP