Your bargaining committee began negotiations with the employer to renew the collective agreement on September 12th. We tabled a complete proposal package that reflected your priorities for equitable wages that will keep up with the rising cost of living and help you get ahead. The parties were scheduled to meet again on September 13th and instead used that time to review one another's proposals.

Your bargaining committee and employer continue negotiations on October 13 and 14, 2022. Additional bargaining dates are set for October 25th and 26th and November 15th and 16th. We will provide further updates after each set of bargaining dates.

In solidarity,

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member (NICO)

Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member (LMCO)

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member (VCO)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

