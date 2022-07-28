Your BCGEU bargaining committee and employer met again on December 7th and 8th in Burnaby to continue discussions on monetary issues, including wages. The Employer tabled its monetary proposals this week and provided initial information around costing and government mandates.

The parties are looking at dates in the new year to resume negotiations and explore various options open to us that will further our goal of closing the pay equity gap with persons performing comparable work under the Main Public Service Agreement

You can expect a further update after our next bargaining session.

In solidarity,

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member (NICO)

Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member (LMCO)

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member (VCO)

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations

