At the close of nominations, the following members were declared elected by acclamation to the BCGEU bargaining committee for BCFMA:

Deb Calder (NICO)

Tina Gaiardo (LMCO)

The following two members were nominated for one position out of VCO and so an election is required:

Tim Gibson

Steve Kitcher

(The order of the VCO candidates' names has been randomized for this bulletin-they will appear in this same random order on the ballot.)

Voting Information (VCO Only)

This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members at VCO only will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before January 19th. Voting will open on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 5 PM and will close on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 5 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

A member at VCO who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-833-837-5223, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than February 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.

A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations

