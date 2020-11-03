 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. BC Family Maintenance Agency - Collective Agreement Ratification Results - BCGEU

Published on November 03, 2020

We are pleased to announce that the tentative agreement between BCFMA and BCGEU has been ratified by the members. Of 125 eligible members, 118 or 94% cast votes. Of those 118 votes, 86 members or 73% voted "yes" to ratify.

Please note that BCFMA must still ratify the tentative agreement before it takes effect; we anticipate this happening within a week. We will send you another bulletin no later than November 13 in which we expect to be able to confirm ratification by our employer and share the effective date of the renewal agreement.

 

In solidarity,

Kelvin Kum, Bargaining Committee Member (Victoria)
Brian Moore, Bargaining Committee Member (Burnaby)
Sherri Sebastian, Bargaining Committee Member (Kamloops)
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations


