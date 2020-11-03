Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Click here to read more.
BC Family Maintenance Agency - Collective Agreement Ratification Results - BCGEU
Published on November 03, 2020
We are pleased to announce that the tentative agreement between BCFMA and BCGEU has been ratified by the members. Of 125 eligible members, 118 or 94% cast votes. Of those 118 votes, 86 members or 73% voted "yes" to ratify.
Please note that BCFMA must still ratify the tentative agreement before it takes effect; we anticipate this happening within a week. We will send you another bulletin no later than November 13 in which we expect to be able to confirm ratification by our employer and share the effective date of the renewal agreement.
In solidarity,
Kelvin Kum, Bargaining Committee Member (Victoria) Brian Moore, Bargaining Committee Member (Burnaby) Sherri Sebastian, Bargaining Committee Member (Kamloops) Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations