Your BCGEU bargaining committee and employer met again on November 28th and 29th in Burnaby and signed off several of the remaining non-monetary proposals. The parties have begun initial discussions around monetary issues. The union had hoped that the employer would table its monetary proposals this week, but it was not able to do so.



The parties will resume negotiations on December 7th and 8th and your bargaining committee expects to receive the employer's monetary proposals at that time.

You can expect a further update after our next bargaining session.



In solidarity,



Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member (NICO)

Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member (LMCO)

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member (VCO)

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations





