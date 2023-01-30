Your bargaining committee met with the employer on January 26th and 27th, 2023 and reached a tentative agreement to bring back for you to vote on. Full details are provided in the attached document. A zoom meeting to answer questions has been set for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m..



Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the offer.

This vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. When voting opens, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to Friday, February 17, 2023 12 noon. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll free at 1-800-663-1674, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than February 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a bargaining committee member to help set one up.



Again, we strongly recommend acceptance of the offer.



In solidarity,



Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member (NICO)

Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member (LMCO)

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member (VCO)

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of terms of settlement here



