  2. BC Family Maintenance Agency - Ratification Voting Extended - BCGEU

Published on August 26, 2020

As announced during the ratification information meeting last week, ratification voting has been extended until Friday, September 4, 2020 at 5:00 pm PDT.

We will provide a revised version of the ratification document containing updated wage grids by the end of this week.

If you encounter any difficulties in casting your ratification vote, please email negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca for assistance.

In solidarity,

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair
Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member
Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here 

