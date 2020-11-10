 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on November 10, 2020

The Employer advised us yesterday that it has ratified the tentative agreement. The renewed collective agreement is therefore fully ratified by both parties and in effect as of November 9, 2020.

The Employer is working to implement the new rates and provide retroactive pay on the December 15, 2020 payroll.

The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the old collective agreement and the ratification document together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.

 

In solidarity,

Kelvin Kum, Bargaining Committee Member (Victoria)
Brian Moore, Bargaining Committee Member (Burnaby)
Sherri Sebastian, Bargaining Committee Member (Kamloops)
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

