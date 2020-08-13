 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on August 13, 2020

BCGEU President Stephanie Smith yesterday received a response from PSEC to her letter to the Attorney General of July 15, 2020 regarding negotiations between the BCFMA and BCGEU. That response can be found here.

 

In solidarity,

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair
Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member
Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations


