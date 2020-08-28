 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. BC Family Maintenance Agency - Updated Wage Grids for Ratification - BCGEU

Published on August 28, 2020

Updated wage grids can be found in the revised ratification document available here. (Other than the updated wage grids, the revised ratification document is materially the same as the original.)

Your bargaining committee strongly recommends that you vote “yes” to ratify the settlement.

Ratification voting ends on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 5:00 pm PDT.

If you encounter any difficulties in casting your ratification vote, please email negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca for assistance.

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations


