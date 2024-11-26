Call for Nominations

Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to negotiate renewal of the collective agreement with the employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.

The bargaining committee has three positions as follows:

- One Bargaining Committee Member – Burnaby office

- One Bargaining Committee Member – Kamloops office

- One Bargaining Committee Member – Victoria office

If there is more than one nominee for a position, the bargaining committee member for that office will be elected by a ballot of the staff of that office. (The member in Kelowna is considered part of the Kamloops office for purposes of this election.) The bargaining committee will subsequently select the chairperson from among its members.

A nomination form is attached. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominator at Part A and nominee at Part B. Nominations close on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 5:00 pm. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Friday, December 27, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to the BCGEU Negotiations Department by email to [email protected], by fax to 604-294-5092 or toll-free 1‑800‑946-0244, or by mail to:

BCGEU Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3

Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee, and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 5:00pm ; and

; and The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Friday, December 27, 2024, at 5:00pm .

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Ryan Stewart for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities.

In solidarity,

Michelle McAuley

Staff Representative, Negotiations

