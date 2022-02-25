To prepare for bargaining to renew the collective agreement, your bargaining committee needs your feedback on what is important and what your priorities are.

Please check your email or speak with a bargaining committee member to access the survey and complete it by Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 5 PM .

In solidarity,

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member

Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP