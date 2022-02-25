Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 08, 2022

To prepare for bargaining to renew the collective agreement, your bargaining committee needs your feedback on what is important and what your priorities are.

Please check your email or speak with a bargaining committee member to access the survey and complete it by Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 5 PM.

In solidarity,

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member
Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations


