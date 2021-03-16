As you know, your union and employer agreed in the last round of bargaining to undertake a classification and compensation review. The parties agreed the review would reflect the principles of pay equity, including gender-based pay equity, and would result in a joint proposal to government.

The BCGEU and BCFMA have discussed a draft terms of reference (TOR) for a working group to lead the review and hope to have the TOR finalized and a working group meeting scheduled this month.

Union representation on the working group will consist of the following stewards, bargaining committee members and BCGEU staff:

VCO: Steve Kitcher (steward), Lauren Gaudon (alternate steward)

LMCO: Brenda McIntyre (steward), Brian Moore (bargaining committee member)

NICO: Ty Poss (steward), Sherri Sebastian (bargaining committee member)

BCGEU Staff: Ryan Stewart (Staff Representative, Negotiations)

You may recall that the parties set March 31, 2021 as a target completion date for the joint report to government. While this target date will not be met, the agreement of the parties to complete the work remains. The parties are committed to a thorough yet expeditious process that will deliver a report to government in time to help inform planning for budget 2022-2023.

You can anticipate further updates as the working group advances its work.

In solidarity,

Lauren Gaudon, Working Group Member (VCO)

Steve Kitcher, Working Group Member (VCO)

Brenda McIntyre, Working Group Member (LMCO)

Brian Moore, Working Group Member (LMCO)

Ty Poss, Working Group Member (NICO)

Sherri Sebastian, Working Group Member (NICO)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

