Published on November 26, 2021

Printed copies of your collective agreement are on their way to the worksite stewards in Victoria and Kamloops and mail contact in Burnaby for distribution to members. The agreements should arrive by no later than Monday, December 6th, though delays are possible especially for NICO due to current ground transportation conditions.
 
In solidarity,
 
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations

