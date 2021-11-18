Printed copies of your collective agreement are on their way to the worksite stewards in Victoria and Kamloops and mail contact in Burnaby for distribution to members. The agreements should arrive by no later than Monday, December 6th, though delays are possible especially for NICO due to current ground transportation conditions.
In solidarity,
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.