Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA) - Ratification Vote Result and Next Steps - BCGEU
Published on September 08, 2020
Members have voted to reject the settlement package by 65 "no" votes (56%) to 51 "yes" votes (44%). Strike preparation will now accelerate, and further information will be provided once the Strike Coordinating Committee finalizes strike plans.
At the ratification information meeting your bargaining committee members said they would resign if the settlement was not ratified. This is therefore the final bulletin from us as your committee; our resignations take effect today. Nominations to elect a new committee will open in the coming days.
In solidarity,
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations