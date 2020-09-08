 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA) - Ratification Vote Result and Next Steps - BCGEU

Published on September 08, 2020

Members have voted to reject the settlement package by 65 "no" votes (56%) to 51 "yes" votes (44%). Strike preparation will now accelerate, and further information will be provided once the Strike Coordinating Committee finalizes strike plans.

At the ratification information meeting your bargaining committee members said they would resign if the settlement was not ratified. This is therefore the final bulletin from us as your committee; our resignations take effect today. Nominations to elect a new committee will open in the coming days.

In solidarity,

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair
Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member
Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations


