Your BCGEU bargaining committee and employer continued negotiations to renew the collective agreement on October 13th and 14th. The parties have reached agreement and signed off on 17 non‑monetary proposals. A similar number of non-monetary proposals remains outstanding. The parties will begin monetary negotiations after reaching agreement or impasse on the remaining non-monetary proposals.



Additional bargaining dates are set for October 25th and 26th and November 15th and 16th. We will provide further updates after each set of bargaining dates.





In solidarity,



Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member (NICO)

Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member (LMCO)

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member (VCO)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations







