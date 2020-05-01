With social distancing measures expected to remain in place for some time, the parties have agreed to resume negotiations remotely. Bargaining is scheduled for May 1, 2020 and the parties are looking to schedule another day or two of bargaining for as soon as late next week.

As stated in our previous bulletin, we anticipate BCFMA will come prepared to propose classification-specific adjustments for recruitment and retention purposes to be funded by savings achieved from minimizing staff turnover.

Your bargaining committee will provide a further update within the next several weeks. Given that we have not met as a bargaining unit since the pandemic took hold, and as we expect to soon have new information to report about the Employer's position on monetary issues, our plan is to hold a remote video or teleconference meeting with you so we can further discuss next steps in the current context.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member

Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan, Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP