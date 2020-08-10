The parties met again in mediated bargaining on August 7, 2020. Your employer tabled a complete settlement package consisting of previously agreed non-monetary items and its detailed monetary proposals. Your bargaining committee has not agreed to this settlement package.
Your bargaining committee has asked, and mediator Grant McArthur has agreed, to provide written recommendations regarding the dispute. After we receive and consider those recommendations, we will advise you of next steps by the end of the week.
In solidarity,
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair
Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member
Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
