 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA) Mediation Update - BCGEU

BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA) Mediation Update - BCGEU

Published on August 10, 2020

 

The parties met again in mediated bargaining on August 7, 2020. Your employer tabled a complete settlement package consisting of previously agreed non-monetary items and its detailed monetary proposals. Your bargaining committee has not agreed to this settlement package.

 

Your bargaining committee has asked, and mediator Grant McArthur has agreed, to provide written recommendations regarding the dispute. After we receive and consider those recommendations, we will advise you of next steps by the end of the week.

 

In solidarity,

 

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member

Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP