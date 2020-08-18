The ratification document, consisting of all agreed non-monetary proposals and your Employer's monetary proposals, can be found here.
Members with questions about the ratification document or other related matters are encouraged to forward them to a bargaining committee member or the staff negotiator before Friday. As always, we will allocate significant time for additional questions and discussion during the information meeting.
As a reminder, ratification meeting details are as follows:
RATIFICATION INFORMATION MEETING
Date: Friday, August 21, 2020
Time: 5:00pm to 7:30pm
How: Microsoft Teams Meeting
Online: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
Phone: 604-359-9960 or toll-free 1-833-837-5223 | Conference ID: 447 310 368#
We had hoped to include updated wage grids in this ratification document despite grids not normally being updated until finalization of a renewed collective agreement. Those grids are still being finalized and checked for accuracy. They will be sent separately tomorrow. In the meantime, written details of all proposed wages, including classification-specific adjustments to three positions, and new options for converting vacation time to pay, can be found in the ratification document. Sorry for the delay and thank you for your understanding.
In solidarity,
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair
Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member
Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download BCFMA rat doc 20aug18.pdf
Download NOB - Ratification document 20Aug18.pdf
UWU/MoveUP
