 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA) Re: BCFMA Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA) Re: BCFMA Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on September 17, 2020

At the close of nominations, each of the three positions had one nominee, all of whom are declared elected by acclamation:

- Burnaby Office: Brian Moore

- Kamloops Office: Sherri Sebastian

- Victoria Office: Kelvin Kum

Your new committee will select a chair as a first order of business. All three members of the committee will also join the Strike Coordinating Committee (SCC).

Please join me in welcoming your new committee!

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart 
Staff Representative, Negotiations

 

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP