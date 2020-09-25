Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Click here to read more.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BC Family Maintenance Agency Ltd. - Bargaining update - BCGEU
BC Family Maintenance Agency Ltd. - Bargaining update - BCGEU
Published on September 25, 2020
The parties have agreed to meet in mediated bargaining on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. As we said in the last bulletin, BCFMA has indicated it has no monetary moves left to make and this has not changed. However, meeting would at very least allow your new committee to hear the reasons for impasse directly from your employer. The parties would also be able to discuss and digest the potential implications of the current provincial election on bargaining. We will provide a further update after this bargaining session.
Reminder: We have created a central email address – BCFMAbargaining@gmail.com – via which you may send questions and comments to your entire bargaining committee. We will have more to say next week about new efforts to engage more directly with all of you.
In solidarity,
Kelvin Kum, Bargaining Committee Member (Victoria)
Brian Moore, Bargaining Committee Member (Burnaby)
Sherri Sebastian, Bargaining Committee Member (Kamloops)