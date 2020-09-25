 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. BC Family Maintenance Agency Ltd. - Bargaining update - BCGEU

Published on September 25, 2020

The parties have agreed to meet in mediated bargaining on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. As we said in the last bulletin, BCFMA has indicated it has no monetary moves left to make and this has not changed. However, meeting would at very least allow your new committee to hear the reasons for impasse directly from your employer. The parties would also be able to discuss and digest the potential implications of the current provincial election on bargaining. We will provide a further update after this bargaining session.

 

Reminder: We have created a central email address – BCFMAbargaining@gmail.com – via which you may send questions and comments to your entire bargaining committee. We will have more to say next week about new efforts to engage more directly with all of you.

 

In solidarity,

 

Kelvin Kum, Bargaining Committee Member (Victoria)

Brian Moore, Bargaining Committee Member (Burnaby)

Sherri Sebastian, Bargaining Committee Member (Kamloops)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



