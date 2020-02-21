Senior BCGEU leadership continues to examine all possible paths to the result members at BCFMA need in bargaining: a fair and reasonable outcome, considering the circumstances of workers formerly with a private contractor that, based on your Union's initial assessment, generally paid less than the BC Public Service would for similar work.

The BCGEU continues to communicate with the Employer and beyond about the critical need to have this inequity addressed as part of any bargaining outcome.

Work behind the scenes continues in earnest. A further update will be provided as soon as there is news to report.

Thank you again for your continued solidarity and patience throughout this process.

In solidarity,

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member

Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



