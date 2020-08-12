Mediator Grant McArthur provided his written recommendations to the parties today. Members may view those recommendations here.

After careful consideration, your bargaining committee has decided to follow the Mediator's recommendations and will conduct a secret ballot ratification vote on your Employer's complete offer of settlement. While we acknowledge that the offer does not meet your objective of wage and benefit parity with the public service, we share the Mediator's concern that a dispute may be lengthy without bringing a better result. We therefore feel obliged to allow members to decide, with the benefit of the Mediator's neutral third-party assessment, whether to accept the offer or to go on strike. These are the only options realistically available to the bargaining unit at this time.

We will share the settlement offer with you later this week after doublechecking it for accuracy and reformatting some content for ease of presentation.

A ratification information meeting will be held as follows:

RATIFICATION INFORMATION MEETING

Date: Friday, August 21, 2020

Time: 5:00pm to 7:30pm

How: Microsoft Teams Meeting

Check your email or ask a member of your bargaining committee for details

Phone: 604-359-9960 or toll-free 1-833-837-5223 | Conference ID: 447 310 368#

We recognize that Friday evening meetings are not ideal, however this is the best option based on the availability of your committee members and staff negotiator.

If you are new to using Microsoft Teams meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Teams well in advance. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

RATIFICATION VOTING

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. Around the time of the information meeting, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you know of a member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because we do not have their email address), please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT.

We strongly encourage members to carefully review and consider the settlement offer in the context of the Mediator's assessment and recommendations.

QUESTIONS

To make efficient use of our time during the ratification information meeting, we encourage members with questions about striking or the settlement offer (once received) to forward them to a bargaining committee member or the staff negotiator by Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 5:00pm. As always, we will allocate significant time for additional questions and discussion during the information meeting.

To ensure information is provided consistently to all members, we will only collect your questions at this time; responses will be provided during the information meeting. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.

In solidarity,

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member

Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP