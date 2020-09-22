General Update

Your bargaining committee met on Friday, September 18th. The meeting mainly focused on previous negotiations to provide committee members with some background information. We want to recognize the previous bargaining committee for their tireless effort trying to reach a negotiated settlement. We thank you very much for the hard work you put in for the benefit of the membership.

With the results of the ratification vote, there are no dates scheduled for future negotiations. This can change with the upcoming strike and we will advise members of any dates in the event negotiations resume.

We are aware of the importance of keeping the membership informed. Our goal is to relay information in a timely manner to keep you informed of the process.

We see and hear the ideas you are putting forth through discussion groups as well as contacting us directly. Your ideas are important and will help us if and when negotiations resume. Please keep the ideas flowing.

The government has called a general election for October 24th. We do not know how this will impact the outcome of our dispute. However, we do not anticipate this affecting our plan to strike.

To that end, the Strike Coordinating Committee (SCC) meets multiple times per week and continues to plan for a strike. The parties continue to negotiate regarding essential services that may be required to continue during the strike. After essential services have been determined, the SCC will be able to conclude its planning for the initial launch phase of the strike.

Prescheduled Annual Vacation, Etc.

We continue to receive questions from members regarding prescheduled annual vacation and other leaves during a strike. We are awaiting answers from your employer and will include them as soon as we have them.

In solidarity,



Kelvin Kum, Bargaining Committee Member

Brian Moore, Bargaining Committee Member

Sherri Sebastian, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP