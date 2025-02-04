Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

BC Family Maintenance Agency Ltd. (BCFMA) - Bargaining Survey – We Need Your Input! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 04, 2025

To prepare for bargaining to renew the collective agreement, your bargaining committee needs your feedback on what is important and what your priorities are

Please complete this electronic survey by Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 5 PM.

In solidarity,

Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member
Danielle Lamb, Bargaining Committee Member
Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP