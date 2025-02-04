To prepare for bargaining to renew the collective agreement, your bargaining committee needs your feedback on what is important and what your priorities are

Please complete this electronic survey by Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 5 PM .

In solidarity,

Tina Gaiardo, Bargaining Committee Member

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Member

Danielle Lamb, Bargaining Committee Member

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP