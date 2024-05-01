After an overwhelming number of you cast your strike ballots, the results from our vote are in!

100% of Maintenance voted YES

96.6% of Admin voted YES

Next Steps

This week, we have bargaining meetings scheduled with the employer to discuss the Admin collective agreement, and next week we are discussing the Maintenance agreement. Thanks to you, we are going into these meetings with good leverage. Together, you've sent a strong message to BC Housing: you are united, across departments and communities, and you are willing to fight for the fair deal that you and your coworkers deserve.

However, if our incredibly strong vote is not enough to push the employer to return with a fair deal, we will have to escalate. Part of our next steps will be negotiating an Essential Services Agreement, which must be in place before strike notice is served (should we be forced to serve strike notice).

We are also recruiting members to form a job action committee. This committee will inform essential service negotiations. And if we do have to apply more pressure on the employer, they will determine how we can engage job action in a way that maximizes the impact on BC Housing and minimizes the impact on you (our members) and the public.

Strikes can take many forms, not just picketing. These include overtime bans, work to rule and more. Learn more by visiting our FAQ.

Please stay tuned to your emails for updates on any developments in bargaining. You should all be very proud of the bold step that we've just taken!

In Solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team

UWU/MoveUP