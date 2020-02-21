Your Bargaining Committee met with the Employer again on February 20th and we are pleased to report further progress at the table. We have successfully agreed to a number of substantive language changes and we are now mostly concentrating on our monetary proposals.

As a result of scheduling limitations, the Union and the Employer are unable to meet again until early March.

In the meantime, the Bargaining Committee will be canvassing members to discuss several of the proposals currently on the table. The Employer has proposed some interesting options and we will be seeking members' input before we determine our response.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Ken Woollard, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Mike Kim, Bargaining Committee Member

Joyce Lee, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP