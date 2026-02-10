BC Housing Admin Bargaining has started

Your BCGEU Administrative/Clerical Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that, after meeting regularly in the fall of 2025 and early 2026 to conclude proposals, collective bargaining with BC Housing began on January 14, 2026.

At this first session, we were introduced to BC Housing's new bargaining team. Vice-President of Human Resources, Stacey Lee formally welcomed us on behalf of the Employer and stated that BC Housing is keen to begin a more constructive and productive relationship with the Union.

We have already seen that commitment in practice. Together, the parties finalized a bargaining protocol in a single afternoon-a significant contrast to the last round, when protocol discussions took more than a week and ultimately did not resolve. We take this as a positive early signal about how this round may proceed.

We exchanged non-monetary proposals with the Employer on January 14, 2026 and met the following day to continue to bargain.

Additional bargaining dates have been set through the first quarter of 2026, including:

February 4, 5, 17, 19

March 4, 10

April 1, 2

After negotiating with both committees together last round, the committees have decided to bargain separately this round – one table for Administrative/Clerical and one table for Maintenance/Service. We found value in meeting together occasionally in the last round and will continue to do so this round when it adds value to the process.

As negotiations unfold, we will keep you informed of significant developments and will reach out when your input or engagement is needed.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU Administrative/ Clerical Bargaining Committee

Dan Wood, Bargaining Committee Chair

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Bargaining Committee Member

Geoff Stedman, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP