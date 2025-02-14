At the close of nominations, the following two members were nominated for one position of Bargaining Committee Chair and so an election is required:

Markiel Simpson - link to Markiel's bio

Doreen Aquino - link to Doreen's bio

The following members were nominated for the two positions of Bargaining Committee Member for BCHMC – Maintenance/Service Division:

Ricky Prasad

Doreen Aquino - link to Doreen's bio

Jeevn Atwal - link to Jeevn's bio

(in all cases the order of the candidates' names has been randomized for this bulletin-they will continue to be in randomized order each time they are presented to you)

The outcome of the Chair election will determine whether an election is required for the Bargaining Committee Member positions.

Voting Information

The elections for all positions will be conducted using secure electronic voting. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on February 24, 2025 at 5PM .

Please add emails from [email protected] to your approved senders list with your email provider so that your voting credential isn't directed to junk mail/ spam folder.

Voting will open on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 5 PM and will close on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 3 PM . Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

If you don't receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have your personal email address), or you experience problems casting your vote, please contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Friday, February 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.

A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.

In solidarity,

Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download a PDF of this bulletin





UWU/MoveUP