Last week, we sent you some highlights of the Maintenance tentative settlement that you achieved through your extraordinary mobilizing efforts and steadfast solidarity. Below is detailed comprehensive report of those gains and a ratification document that shows all the changes made to the collective agreement in bargaining:



Your bargaining committee is recommending a YES vote in favour of the tentative settlement, which has both immediate and long-term benefits.



Of note, it includes a groundbreaking wage comparability process that will open the door for wage increases in future rounds of bargaining so that we can catch up to other workers in the province who do similar jobs but get paid more than us right now.



Ratification Town Hall



We want to give you the chance to ask us any questions you may have about the language and wage improvements, so we are hosting a virtual ratification town hall meeting on Thursday June 20 at 7 pm. Feel free to submit a question in advance of the town hall for your bargaining team to answer.

Voting for our tentative agreement will open on June 20 at 8 pm and close on June 26 at 4 pm.



Updating Personal Information



While we are recommending that you vote YES in the ratification vote, we are prepared for all outcomes. Should we have to exercise our strike vote, we want to be ready, so we are continuing essential services discussions with the assistance of a Labour Relations Board mediator. Also, if you haven't yet, please verify and update your contact details in your BCGEU Member Portal account. Log in at BCGEU Member Portal or sign up for an account here if it's your first time.



In Solidarity,



Your Bargaining Team



Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin

Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



